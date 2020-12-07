Pets, Plants & Planners: Vices for Getting Through Finals at Home

As finals season approaches this semester, the famed phrase “Done is good” drifts into my head more frequently than it ever has before.

This is because dealing with the lifestyle changes brought on by COVID-19 has, admittedly, taken a toll on me. Although I used to dislike boarding the Blue Bus to Haverford for my late-night TA sessions and loathed sprinting between my back-to-back classes, the chaos became something I ached to get back after spending an entire semester in my room.

I eventually grew accustomed to the new normal on campus, but it took until nearly Thanksgiving break to do so. And now that I’m once again living at home in New Jersey, I’m having to readapt all over again.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful to be living with my lovely family, but returning home means that it’s easy to fall into the “school break” mindset. It doesn’t help that I have to participate in classes from my bedroom, which means the allure of taking a nap often trumps my desire to complete homework during the afternoon.

Despite the lapses in focus that are bound to happen to even the most organized people, I developed some almost infallible productivity rituals after we were sent home early last April — many of which have continued to benefit me as finals week approaches.

First, to put my most organized foot forward, I write down the academic tasks I need to complete after waking up on Mondays. Normally this is something I would dread, but using my colorful pens makes the endeavor feel more like an art project than a boring list of obligations. While my list always grows throughout the week, it’s helpful to have a basis of tasks I should complete before the weekend sneaks up on me.

Also pictured here is my favorite spider plant. There are 10 or so additional plant friends that reside on my window seat, and caring for them is another part of my routine that I cherish taking part in while at home. Whenever I start to feel overwhelmed, glancing over at my family of well-watered, well-cared-for plants always makes me feel more composed. After all, if I can keep so many plants alive, I can definitely pass my classes!

Another thing I’ve discovered is that designating one location in your house — whether that’s a specific room, chair, or corner — as your schoolwork spot will make life much easier. Since my parents are frequently working or venturing around downstairs, I decided to set up a makeshift desk at the foot of my bed where I participate in Zoom classes and complete readings. Now, whenever I’m seated in front of my desk, my brain snaps into work mode almost seamlessly.

Here’s a photo of my setup. While the lap desk I own is relatively small, I’m usually able to fit my computer, a small notebook, and, most importantly, my precious iced coffee onto it.

The last thing I want to share doesn’t have much to do with academic success, but instead plays a huge role in the maintenance of my mental health.

This is my adorable dog, Cosmo. While he isn’t a fan of cuddling with me for extended periods of time, it’s still a joy to walk down the steps in the morning and be greeted excitedly by a furry friend. Interacting with him whenever I have free time has exponentially reduced my stress as I race to complete assignments.

If you don’t have an animal in your household, watching cute animal videos on YouTube after a long day is the second-best method to melt away school anxieties. My personal suggestion is to watch videos of capybaras — you know, the giant rodents — sitting in baths, interacting with other animals, or glancing stoically at the camera. Their calm nature is mesmerizing, and they’re incredibly cute to boot!

While many of the organization and coping strategies I’ve shared here are personal to me, I hope that you are able to modify some of these tips so that they’re helpful assets for you and your lifestyle. School can feel burdensome sometimes, but with some trial and error, we’re all capable of making it a bit more bearable for ourselves.

Happy studying — and I’m wishing you all a restful upcoming holiday!